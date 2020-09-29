Liberia: Police Interrogate Man for Killing Girlfriend

28 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

Police in Grand Gedeh County are investigating 34-year-old Melvin Chea for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, Florence Jullue over jealousy, using a shovel. Suspect Chea was reportedly arrested in neighboring Ivory Coast, where he had escaped after committing the act on 20 September in Grand Gedeh, Liberia.

According to correspondent in the country, the couples have had series of quarrels prior to the incident.

The suspect allegedly sliced the victim's throat with a shovel while she was in bed sleeping and then escaped to the neighboring country. The crime happened in Car Center community, Zwedru City, Grand Gedeh County. The late Florence Jullue hailed from Gbarzon District, Grand Gedeh County.

Domestic violence over suspected unfaithfulness in relationships are widespread across Liberia with a 53-year-oldman taking his own life recently in Maryland County by hanging, after he accused his 50-year-old wife of involvement in extra marital affairs.

The late ZaahSwen was discovered hanging on a rope tied around his neck in front of his resident in Zone 10B ScottVille Community in Pleebo District (#2) Maryland County, southeast Liberia.

Community sources narrated that prior to the incident at 3A.M. Saturday, 19 September the late Swen had repeatedly accused his widow Helena Doe, 50, of being in love affairs with someone at their charcoal mining site, though she denied.

They disclosed there was a prolonged conflict between the couple prior to discovery of the late Swen's lifeless body hanging on a rope, adding that family members, including community residents made several interventions, but the case of Mother Helena allegedly loving to a man, who helped her late husband in burning charcoal was not properly settled up to him taking his own life allegedly.

