Liberia: GIYLS Liberia Ends Leadership Training

Global Innovation Youth Leadership Summit or (GIYLS) Liberia Chapter has ended daylong leadership training for dozens of young people in Paynesville City, outside Monrovia.

GIYLS is an international nonprofit community-based organization that aims to promote and create ideas for social and entrepreneurial changes for young people and students in the country.

GIYLS Liberia Ambassador Alfred Kollie said the leadership training which focuses on personal development in leadership, leadership qualities and building network is intended to bring together young people who have expressed interest in working GIYLS-Liberia Chapter and to deepen their leadership skills, personal development and team building knowledge as well as foster active participation.

He said GIYLS is focus on entrepreneurship, education, cultural, religious tolerance, anti-media falsehood, poverty eradication, innovative and sustainable ideas on economic stability, and more in low to middle income countries.

According to Amb. Kollie, the organization also envisions to increasing opportunities in low-to-middle income countries around the globe, saying, "We need you to be a part of our community, and we know that once you are in, you will play a huge role."

He said in order to succeed in any organization, leaders should have basic skills and knowledge about leadership and the institution they serve.

"As we embark on this journey, I urge all of us to engage in to volunteerism and serve as ambassadors of positive change that will transform our lives and society by wisely using the skills attained here today", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, it's about time Liberians offer their resources, time, energy and passion for their respective communities, Country and the world by large by helping to improve living conditions of young people and avoid doing things that would damage them as future leaders.

He encouraged participants to volunteer their services in giving back by positively making difference to people around and providing opportunities for young people particularly.

"At GYILS Liberia Chapter, let us cultivate the spirit of volunteerism to foster greater love, peace and joy in the human spirit to encourage others who have already given up in life."

Meanwhile, the Founder and Executive Director of the Young African Leadership Development Institute, Young Leaders of Africa YOLEAF Network, Ambassador Clarence H. Cole urged young people to create the passion for leadership in making Liberia a better place.

He urged young people to pledge commitment to their visions and dreams in order to develop personal leadership style by being passionate, seeking knowledge and volunteering their services.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, one of the beneficiaries of the training, Cassandra Walker, thanked the organization for the opportunity to form part of the leadership.

"Let me first of all thank you all, the participants and especially the speakers despite their busy schedule found time to grace this occasion, I also like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Alfred Kollie for his valuable contribution in making this training a success."