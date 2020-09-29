Liberia: Dr. Berry's Faith Foundation Donates U.S.$6K Toys, Shoes, Food Items to Kids - Holds Leadership Dinner Saturday

Monrovia — Dr. Paul Sky Berry's Faith Foundation, a charitable, Liberian-based organization, has donated over US$6K worth of toys, footwear and other materials, including food and non-food items, to children. More than 1000 kids had come from all parts of Monrovia to be touched by the kindness of Dr. Berry.

Speaking to this newspaper recently in an exclusive interview, Dr. Berry, a UN Ambassador, who is visiting the country in order to organize his Foundation's regular annual leadership seminar, stated that it is always good to give back to others when you have been blessed.

"We always try to identify with our people whenever we are back home because it's always a pleasure and a blessing to give back to your people after you have been blessed," he said.

Among the items donated to the kids, were learning materials that he had shipped in from the US in order to get the children prepared for the coming academic year, which is expected to begin in December 2020.

He further stated that most of the toys that he handed out to the children, his biological children in the US, had personally bought and packaged them for their friends in Liberia. He also thanked his wife, Mrs. Aminata Berry, for helping him, too, to get all the containers shipped to Liberia.

Touching on the leadership seminar that is expected to be held on tomorrow, Saturday, September 26, he stated that this year's leadership forum is going to focus on teaching young leaders to 'lead properly.'

Dr. Berry, whose background is building leadership for sustainable transformation, thinks that good leadership should begin from the community and neighborhood, including places of worship and individual homes.

He disclosed that because of the Covid_19, the Foundation couldn't bring in all of its guest lecturers. "However, we told our people that we cannot stay and just let it go by without having a conference. So, on Saturday, we are going to be having a big leadership dinner and our target is 500 persons. Just dress nicely you come; you are going to have something to eat and you will learn."

He, however, said among those who are expected to attend the dinner, will be community leaders and Liberian government officials.

"During the dinner, we are going to give out some professional tips, strategies and we are going to allow our people, who are already in leadership exchange ideas while we eat and just drink," he added.

Ambassador Berry, who is also an acclaimed author, has just released his latest book, titled: "The Lead to Impactful Leadership." This book is about prioritizing sustainable, economic empowerment through leadership.

"This book is being spoken of in the States and other places. It is going to go wide. Prior to this book, I had already authored another book, titled, 'Strategy Thinking for Leadership and Management Success.'" According to him, the latter book deals chiefly with leadership growth and sustainability in another form.

Ambassador Berry used the occasion to urge his fellow Liberians in the diaspora and back home, to know that leadership is a process, which starts from the grassroots.

He arrived recently back into the country and was given a rousing welcome by his many friends and admirers.