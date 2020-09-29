Liberia: Rep. Prince Moye Says His 'Ceremonious' Post As Deputy Speaker Is Hindering Him From Undertaking Development Projects in Bong County

Monrovia — The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Kermue Moye has claimed that his current position at the level of the National Legislature cannot accord him the opportunity to undertake sustainable developmental initiatives across Bong County.

Rep. Moye who won two (2) consecutive elections (2011 and 2017) in electoral district # 2 in Bong County, is a candidate of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) in the ensuing senatorial election.

Difficult to Leave

The senatorial election is expected to take place on December 8, 2020, according to authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Deputy Speaker Moye stated that despite his position, it remains difficult to leave his district and initiate projects in the remaining districts in Bong.

In an interview with FrontPageAfrica, the Deputy Speaker dismissed suggestions by some of his critics that his quest to be the next senator of Bong County is "evil and greedy" because he is already serving the people of Bong County at one of the highest levels in Liberia.

Justifying his actions, Deputy Speaker Moye said legislative colleagues from Bong County will not be pleased for him to carry on developmental projects in their respective districts, while serving as a Representative. "They are entitled to their opinions; I am doing what I am doing because of my people. I can safely say that it has no different motive. I have come to listen to them".

Mr. Moye pointed out that only partnership with his legislature colleagues can allow or permit him to initiate projects in other districts in the county.

"Being in the position of a Deputy Speaker is something ceremonious and it's something tie to one district. I cannot go into any of my colleague district and flex muscles in terms of development. I have to partnership with them; if they are not willing to partnership with me, I will be seen the guy wanting to be all over the place".

"Lots of people have asked me to run for a senatorial seat and I have seen their efforts in it to ensure that I am elected. This is not something I have sat down and decided on. My people have said that they have seen leadership in me; and if that is a biggest crime, I am willing to commit that crime".

Deputy Speaker Moye continued: "When the people come together and say this is your time, I don't care what happens; they will deliver in Bong County. I have an experience winning two times with more than 60% of the votes and I see a replica in all of the remaining districts. I must appreciate them".

'Not All About Money'

Speaking further, the Bong County lawmaker further stressed the need for elected government officials to exhibit what he calls "value for service" to those who elected them at the helm of power.

He attributed his political succession to humbleness, openness and sustaining relationship with the people

"Sometimes, it is not all about money; it is the value for service that you provide to your people that makes them turn to give you bigger task. It doesn't matter how large that task will be, but it's the services that you are going to give to them that matters".

"I have not allowed my position to blindfold my eyes; I have not allowed anything like receiving money to get me away from the people. Because of that, you still have them around and I am also used to that. I have been able to win the minds of so many persons to me because of my openness, humble spirit, and constant relationship maintenance. These are factors that made me to be where I am".

He claimed that citizens of Bong are yielding for a "genuine and committed representation" and as such, he remains prepare and ready to represent them at the level of the Senate.

"Our people are not craving for people who footpaths they haven't seen so that they cannot be overly expecting something from those people. I cannot sit and allow my people to call me and I say I am making plenty of money so; I can't move from there. If I don't come to help at the wider level to bring total and holistic development and representation, I think I will be harming myself politically".