Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches Liberia Music Awards 2020

Monrovia — One of Liberia's leading GSM Companies, Lone Star Cell MTN, has officially launched the 2020 MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA) with a vow to continuously support the works and efforts of local Liberian musicians.

The MLMA is the country's biggest annual musical event which recognizes the talents and efforts of local Liberian musicians, directors, bloggers, disc jockeys, and promoters, among others.

The event was launched at a ceremony held in Monrovia over the weekend.

Speaking at the ceremony, the company's Brand and Marketing Communications Manager, Madam Abigail Nufeatalai, recalled that Lone Star Cell MTN began supporting Liberian music since 2013 following the launch of its Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) platform.

She disclosed that the initiative was intended to provide Liberian musicians with a secure source of income.

"Since then, many artists have and continue to generate revenue using their talents. We couldn't be more excited about this".

"But we wanted to do more, so in 2018, we partnered with the Liberia Music Awards Foundation to bring the Liberia Music Awards (which was previously held overseas) to Liberia".

Madam Nufeatalai pointed out that through the collaboration between the GSM Company and the Foundation, the awards ceremony brings together Liberians from all over the world and gives Liberian artists a platform to provide their songs to the world.

She added that the company's partnership with the Liberia Music Awards Foundation is a long-term one which is focused on supporting artists' development and growth as well as the advancement of the Liberian music industry.

She pointed out that through the partnership, Lone Star Cell MTN will continue to help local recording artists gain international recognition for their music.

Madam Nufeatalai further recounted the efforts of Liberian musicians in the wake of numerous challenges.

"This year has been an incredibly trying one for our nation. But despite the challenges and the bleakness, we have seen our Liberian artists rally our nation in unity and hope through music. This is the vision we have for the future of Liberian music and the industry. That, the artistic talents of our Liberian musicians, both local and international, will be a shining beacon of hope, uniting us all together for the common good of our country".

"That is why we are extremely proud and excited to declare the 2020 MTN Liberia Music Awards officially launched. Voting is now open, so it is time to appreciate your favorite artists by voting to see them win big on awards night. Let's make our artists proud".

For his part, the Chairman of the Nomination Board, Mr. Chris Wolo, assured the public of transparency during the event.

He underscored the need for everyone to play their roles in discouraging members of the public from misconstruing or critiquing the MLMA.

He added that those who have link to the entertainment industry in the country should clearly understand their respective roles to play in a bid to help move the industry forward.

"We appreciate the criticisms, suggestions and the back and forth issues. If we are to continue to go forward, we need to all work together. You people are consider as the front liners-the artists, producers, promoters-we need to work together as a chain"

"We have to graduate from the stage of liking it (MLMA) to knowing it. If we don't know it, it will affect the people. We need to start understanding the jargons. I am challenging the bloggers, promoters and others to know the kind of contents to write or the kind of songs to promote".

Awards will be given for the following categories: Producer and Video Directors of the Year, Afro Pop Song, Hipco/Trapco, Reggae. Dance Hall Song, Gospel, Traditional. Gbema, Album of the Year, Male and Female Artists of the Year, Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, among others.