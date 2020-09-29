South Africa: Stripped Bare - Looting Till There Is Nothing Left of Gauteng's Rail Network

29 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Many train commuters have no choice but to travel on more expensive modes of transport after extensive vandalism and pillaging of the rail infrastructure, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. Daily Maverick visited stations around Gauteng and saw the devastation -- and also witnessed pillaging first-hand. (Additional reporting by Shiraaz Mohamed)

At about 2.25pm on 28 July, I witnessed the shameless thieving of rail infrastructure during lockdown. Between the Midway and Lenasia stations, five men, dug in up to the waist, were "eating" cables. (Eating is a word used to describe the theft of cables for resale.)

I walked along the rail towards the group of men as they dug with picks. They were not bothered by passersby watching them. They were not bothered that motorists driving in and out of Lenasia were also probably spotting them. They even joked how everything had been "eaten".

"If a money van is prised open and everyone scrambles for cash, you want to tell me that you will stand by and watch?" commented one.

They boasted about having their fair share of the "eating"...

