Ethiopia: Series of Measures Easing Doing Business in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is registering promising results in easing doing business through taking successive measures which help to smoothly start-up and sustain businesses, according to officials from public institutions.

The government is avoiding major barriers by introducing cutting-age technological solutions which in turn modernizes trade and investment services.

Ethiopia, in July 2019 has announced to modernize doing business and become the top 100 country in doing business in the world.

Among the measures planned to be taken in this regard included enacting eight new laws and making 40 procedural and administrative reforms in five months. By focusing mainly on 10 institutions, the government has seriously planned to score remarkable changes in ease of doing business in Ethiopia.

The latest in a series of reforms undertaken is custom's digitization. The Ethiopian Customs Commission inaugurated paperless service for all customs services last week.

Briefing the media recently Customs Commissioner Dabele Qabeta said that in ease of doing business the commission has taken series reforms during the past two years that tangibly modernizes the service.

The Commission has been conducting research-based reforms to streamline the flow of imports and exports in a manner that respects the rule of law and provides services by easing red-tape.

During the announcement of eCMS-Electronic Customs Management System last week, he said that the Commission's paperless service ensures quality and transparency.

On the inauguration on September 12, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said: "We will continue implementing technologically advanced service provision in all sectors to foster the economic growth".

Ethiopian Investment Commission also disclosed that the Commission is scoring good results in easeing doing business by improving the overall system.

According to the Commission's Public Relations Director, Mekonnen Hailu other critical measures taken thus far such as one-window service at the headquarters and industrial parks as well as the amendment of the investment law and regulations have drastically cut time and cost previously incurred on investors.

Lelise Neme, EIC Commissioner also recently told The Ethiopian Herald that EIC is implementing strategies to improve ease of doing business by digitizing working systems which is well underway.

On July 2019, Ethiopia announced a vision to become among top 100 DB ranking countries by 2021 by implementing short, medium and long-term strategies.