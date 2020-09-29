Angola: Government Wants Increase in School Weeks

29 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Council of Ministers' Commission for Social Policy on Monday in Luanda called for the adoption of a school and academic timetable that would make it possible to have a greater number of school weeks.

According to the Commission, that calendar should be closer to a normal school or academic year, with a view to providing greater security for the resumption of teaching activity.

Under the guidance of the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, the meeting recommended that this should be the way forward, even in the event of some "setback" in the measures, forced by the evolution of the pandemic.

In this sense, the Commission advocated a "massive and peaceful" return to classes, in an environment of collective security and responsibility.

To this end, it proposes that ministerial departments and the social partners work together to mobilise and raise awareness among students, families and parents.

In this regard, the meeting recommended the resumption of classroom activities under "appropriate" conditions of biosafety and physical distancing.

The Commission for Social Policy also analysed a legal instrument which institutionalises the Integrated Centre for Assistance to Children and Adolescents.

