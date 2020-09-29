Malawi: Fredokiss Returns to Court for Election-Related Case Trial

29 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Rapper Fredokiss returns to court this Wednesday hopefully to have his election-related case begin trial after two previous adjournments.

Real name Fred Penjani Kalua, Fredokiss is accused of offering handouts during the last presidential polls contrary to Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act (PPEA).

The Ghetto king, together with two others, was arrested in Rumphi on June 23 by the Malawi Defence Force soldiers and was subsequently handed over to police.

He was granted bail the following day after being charged with the offence of "using fraudulent means to induce another person to vote for/against a particular candidate or party" contrary to Section115(6) of the PPEA and Section 41 of the Political Parties Act.

Fredo denied the charges.

According to prosecutor Lloyd Banda, the State is expected to parade eight witnesses when hearing begins.

Over the years, the rapper has built his status and brand as a champion of the youth. His rising profile earned him a number of corporate deals in which he was chosen as a brand ambassador for a number of agencies and organisations.

His rise in popularity culminated in his contesting as member of Parliament for Blantyre City South constituency during last year's tripartite elections as an independent candidate in which he narrowly came second to winner Noel Lipipa.

