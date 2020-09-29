South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

The police at Mphephu, in the Vhembe District today conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of an illegal firearm in a certain house at Thembaluvhilo village. The said house was then searched and one 9mm pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and some pump gun bullets were found and confiscated. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of illegal firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if it was previously used in the commission crimes.
