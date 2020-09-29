South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

28 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police at Mphephu, in the Vhembe District today conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of an illegal firearm in a certain house at Thembaluvhilo village. The said house was then searched and one 9mm pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and some pump gun bullets were found and confiscated. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with possession of illegal firearm and ammunition. The firearm will be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if it was previously used in the commission crimes.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.