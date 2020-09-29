Malawi: Silver Tests Players for Covid-19

Lilongwe-based Silver Strikers FC has become the first team in the TNM Super League to test its players and officials for Covid-19 in preparation for this year's football season.

This follows a directive by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) that all clubs should test their players before they start training on 17th October.

Chief Executive Officer for Silver Strikers, Thokozani Chimbali, has said the results are expected to be out before the end of this week.

"We are just waiting for the results. We have been the first team to do that. This will help us because should anyone test positive, there will be time for isolation and recovery because we want everyone to be in good health.

"We assured our players that it's possible to recover from Covid-19 and they should accept the results when they come," explained Chimbali.

The Bankers, as they are fondly called, finished last season on position 4 with 53 points from 30 games.

Meanwhile, out of the four persons that tested positive in the Flames camp at Mpira Village, Chiwembe in Blantyre, two are back into camp after being in isolation for some days. The two are Silver Strikers' Hadji Wali and goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi.

A health expert, Dr Jones Kaponda Masiye, has since advised clubs not to concentrate on testing players for Covid-19 only but other diseases as well since the players have been idle for some time.

"The players have been out of the game for some time. Some have gained weight and when one is gaining weight, they may develop some non-communicable diseases. Some may be pre-diabetic while some could develop hypertension. Therefore, there is need for comprehensive management," explained Masiye.

00vote

Article Rating