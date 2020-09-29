Namibia: Wanderers II Win First Division Final

WANDERERS II won the first division cricket final with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against WHS Old Boys' vintage side at Wanderers on Sunday.

Wanderers managed to restrict Old Boys to 172 for nine wickets off their 40 overs, with leg spinner Luhendro de Waal taking five wickets, and then sealed their victory through a century third-wicket partnership between Olivin Glen-Spyron and Gert Lotter.

Old Boys won the toss and elected to bat, but were soon in trouble as Stephan Jordaan dismissed Nicky Buys for 13 and Riaan de Witt for two.

Herman Steytler and Henk van Zyl rebuilt the innings with a 55-run partnership before Steven Delport bowled Steytler for 34, while De Waal got his first wicket when he bowled Van Zyl for 36, which included three sixes and three fours.

From then on, wickets fell at regular intervals as De Waal cut through the middle order to reduce Old Boys to 113 for six wickets.

Handro Bezuidenhout with 19 and Rudi van Vuuren with 28 not out provided some resistance further down the order to take the total to 172 for nine wickets.

De Waal was Wanderers' best bowler, taking five wickets for 31 runs off eight overs, while Stephan Jordaan took 2/23 off five overs.

In Wanderers' reply, Colin Schoonbee and Ewald Steenkamp were both dismissed for five runs, before Glen-Spyron and Lotter took control of the match and steered them to victory.

They shared a 155-run partnership for the third wicket before Glen-Spyron was bowled by Rudi van Vuuren for 74 runs, which came off 91 balls and included eight fours.

Lotter was even more destructive scoring 80 not out off only 72 balls, which included nine fours and two sixes.

Van Vuuren was Old Boys' only wicket taker, taking 2/34 off eight overs.

Otjiwarongo Cricket Club, meanwhile, won the second division title after beating Green Mambas by seven wickets in the final on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Green Mambas were restricted to 141 all out, while Otjiwarongo reached the winning target for the loss of three wickets off 26 overs.

Otjiwarongo kept Green Mambas under pressure with regular wickets and reduced them to 95 for eight wickets, before a belated recovery by the Mambas' lower order batsmen.

Heinz Fedderson scored 25, Hannes van Vuuren 27 and Morne du Plessis 24, before the whole team was out for 141.

Oscar Chimutenga was Otjiwarongo's best bowler, taking 3/14 off six overs, while Pierro Carstens took 2/34 off four overs.

In their run chase, Otjiwarongo's top-order batsmen all weighed in with useful contributions as they reached the target with ease.

Chimutenga scored 31, Scott Botha 46, Janes van Zyl 22, and Jan Hendrik Potgieter 32 not out off only 14 balls, which included three sixes and two fours.

Shaun Eastes was the Mambas' best bowler, with two wickets for 25 runs off six overs.