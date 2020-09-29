Nigeria: Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah, Reacts to Getting Pregnant for Liberian President, George Weah

28 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has reacted to the rumour making the rounds that she's currently pregnant for the incumbent Liberian President, George Oppong Weah.

Reacting to the rumour via her Instagram page, the beautiful actress shared a stunning picture of herself, where she's wearing an infectious smile with the caption; "Laughter that dispels lies and fabricated stories."

Ghanaian blogger Identified as 'Aba The Great' had alleged on her social media page that the actress is pregnant for the Liberian President, an allegation that has since triggered a new conversation.

The actress is said to have congratulated George Weah after he won the presidential election in Liberia and that post seems to authenticate some sorts of connection with the former international footballer for Ghana.

View this post on Instagram

The laughter that dispels lies and fabricated stories. Styled by @bveystyling Picture by @ansahkenphotography Headband @partycornergh Makeup @izamakeupgh

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:55am PDT

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.