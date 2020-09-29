Nigeria: We Are Ready to Eradicate Insurgents, Bandits, Vigilantes Tell Govt

29 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerians, who undertake law enforcement in their communities, under the aegis of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), have asked the Federal Government to give them greater room for participation in the nation's fight against insecurity.

They made the call during a two-hour solidarity march in support of police and the security agencies, held in Abuja, on Monday.

The vigilantes said they are seeking to apply the ideals of community policing to strengthen internal security.

Against that backdrop, they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the National Community Policing and Vigilante Protection Corps Bill, as soon as possible, saying they are ready to eradicate insurgents and bandits.

Speaking with Vanguard on the sidelines of the street demonstration, the spokesman of VGN, Mukhtar Dahiru, said: "Detection and prevention of crime in the communities is our collective responsibilities.

"So, we are seeking to promote and apply the ideals of community policing to strengthen internal security in the country.

"That's why we have made our readiness to support efforts made by armed security agencies to tackle insurgency and banditry known to the government.

"We are prepared to maintain peace and stability in our communities, which in turn, will stimulate the economy, and make the society crime-free."

"So, we are appealing to the federal government, particularly the National Assembly to make it possible for the President to sign the National Community Policing Bill into law."

The march, which took off at Ishaya Shekari Crescent, Gwarinpa Estate, terminated at, the Unity Fountain, Maitama.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

