Namibia: Pupils Back At Outjo School After Fuss Over Hair

ABOUT sixty pupils who were sent home from Outjo Secondary School at the start of last week for transgressing the school's rules on hair returned to school on Monday this week.

A pupil told The Namibian on Monday all pupils were back at school. "We shaved our hair," he said. "Some of us did not want to return to the school but we didn't have a choice so we shaved it."

Another pupil fumed: "We shaved our hair so we can write our final exams, however, the school should look into the rules."

A Grade 12 pupil told The Namibian on Friday that about fifteen male pupils were at their homes the whole week, as they did not want to cut their hair.

Erickson Salomo, the school's principal, said the pupils have complied with the rules and were back at school.

According to the rules, boys' hair may not be shaved in rings, braided, bleached, cover their ears, be thick at the back or touch their shirt collars. The rules also state that teachers reserve the right to decide if pupils' hair complies with the rules.

Some pupils complained last week that a white pupil with hair too long according to the school's rules had not been sent home like black pupils were.

Salomo, when asked about the white pupil's situation, responded: "That was not brought to my attention."