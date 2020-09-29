Egypt: FM Affirms Support to Palestinians Rights, Establishing State On 1967 Borders

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday Sept 28, 2020 affirmed Egypt's unalienable support to the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of Palestinian people as well the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4th, 1967 with Al Quds as its capital.

During a meeting with Secretary General of Fatah's Central Committee (FCC) Jibril Rajoub and Rawhi Fattouh, a senior official of Fatah's Central Committee at the headquarters of the ministry here, Shoukry asserted Egypt's support to all efforts meant to achieve stability, peace and security in Palestine.

The Palestinian officials conveyed the appreciation of their country to Egypt's continued support to the Palestinian rights, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez.

They briefed the top Egyptian diplomat on the latest Palestinian updates along with the underway efforts to restore unity.

Rajoub and Fattouh underscored the pivotal Egyptian role in bridging the Palestinian rift and achieve the aspired interests, the spokesman added.

Shoukry, meanwhile, asserted the continuation of Egyptian efforts meant to offer all forms of support to the Palestinian leadership and people.