Malawi: Cadecom Rescues GBV Survivors

Dowa — Gender Based Violence (GBV) Survivors in Dowa District in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Msakambewa have seen light at the end of the tunnel after Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM) has stepped in to aid them through economic empowerment in the Spotlight Initiative.

According to CADECOM's District Spotlight Focal Person (DSLFP), George Nkhoma, the project has received a funding of k 6million from UN Women and it has several expected outcomes.

The Expected outcomes include enhancing the victims and survivors entrepreneurship skills, providing them with access to financial resources and access to reliable markets and corporations.

Speaking to the Survivors during a beneficiary briefing meeting on Saturday, he said that the stated outcomes would be seen through several key activities.

Nkhoma said the survivors would be trained in literacy programs, agro-processing, vocational skills, establishment of VSLs, establishment of demonstration plots, purchasing of solar driven equipment; barbershop, phone charging and salon materials.

We want women and girls in the spotlight to be economically stable. We will focus on capacity building and we will link them with finance institutions such as those that give loans either individually or as a group so that businesses and their well-being is improved," he said.

The introductory briefing sessions which took place at Matekenya Village and Msakambewa Court were graced by the presence of child protection workers, GBV volunteers, community development officers and Vision Fund officials who briefed the beneficiaries.

One of the pillars of CADECOM is to see women and girls who have experienced violence use available, accessible and acceptable quality essential services for long term recovery from violence hence their involvement in the spotlight initiative.