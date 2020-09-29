Egypt: State Council, IDSC Sign Cooperation Protocol

The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), chaired by Osama el Gohary, has signed a cooperation protocol with the State Council, represented by its Vice President Counselor Taha Mohamed Abdu, on the 'legal portal of Egyptian legislation'.

The signing of the protocol comes in light of the two sides' belief in the key role played by each other in activating the concept of mutual participation, cooperation and integration, which would develop the business and services provided by both of them.

In a statement released on Monday Sept 28, the IDSC said the protocol aims to update the national database of Egyptian legislation, as it stipulates that the State Council would offer the verdicts given by various courts to the IDSC on a monthly basis and throughout the protocol period.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed on Monday Sept 28, 2020 the Supply Ministry to adopt a plan to beef up efforts to provide the essential commodities and increase their strategic stock in anticipation of any second wave of the coronavirus.

President Sisi instructed the ministry to offer these commodities at affordable prices at the ministry's outlets nationwide, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi's instructions came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali el Moselhi.

The meeting followed up the status of the strategic stock of commodities within the coming six months and probed the government's efforts to offer them for the citizens.

The meeting also reviewed efforts of setting up and upgrading the efficiency of silos and strategic warehouses nationwide. In this regard, the president called for choosing the best venues for establishing silos to be near roads and axes.

They reviewed the ministry's plan to develop a number of food industry companies, particularly Qaha and Edfina companies, to restore their glory and boost their competitiveness.

The president also urged to develop bakeries nationwide to improve their production quality.