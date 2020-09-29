Malawi: President Chakwera's Visits to Cement Bilateral Relations

Harare — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka says President Lazarus Chakwera's visits to neighbouring countries are aimed to strengthen the bilateral relationship after years of isolation.

Mkaka was speaking on Tuesday in an interview in Harare- Zimbabwe ahead of a two-day state visit of President Chakwera on Wednesday and Thursday in Zimbabwe.

"You will agree with me that Malawi as a country, for the past six to seven years, has been inactive in the regional, continental and global activities and we thought we cannot continue living in isolation.

"The president, therefore, needs to connect with his counterparts. He needs to activate the relationship between Malawi and neighbouring countries, continental neighbours and as well as globally," he said.

During his visit in Zimbabwe, President Chakwera is expected to have bilateral talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President EmmersonMnangagwa, meet SADC Ambassadors and Malawians living in Zimbabwe before laying a wreath at hero's acre among other engagements.

Malawi and Zimbabwe share common values, history, culture and language.

Currently, over five million Malawians are living in Zimbabwe and the country declared Chichewa as their fourth official language.

President Chakwera's trip to Zimbabwe will be his second official visit after visiting Lusaka-Zambia last week since he took over the office in June.