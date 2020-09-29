Zimbabwe: Another City Building Destroyed

29 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Property worth thousands of dollars was this morning destroyed after fire gutted another building in Harare's city centre barely a few months after two buildings were also destroyed.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed Hempac Sports Equipment Shop situated at the corner of First Street and Speke Ave is yet to be established, although the owners are suspecting an electrical fault.

Efforts by Harare City's Fire Brigade to save the property from the shop owned by Mrs Emilia Chisango was in vain as all gym and sporting equipment were reduced to shells while sportswear was burnt to ashes.

However, the fire brigade team managed to save the fire from extending to other neighbouring shops.

Speaking to The Herald at the scene, the shop manager Ms Gracious Makurure said they suspected an electrical fault.

"I was phoned sometime at around 6am by a female workmate that she had been advised that the shop was burning. When l rushed to the scene, l then saw the fire brigade team trying to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, all the property was destroyed," she said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

