Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Appoints Harold Jiya Deputy CEO

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has appointed Harold Jiya as its deputy chief executive officer and chief commercial officer effective October 1 2020.

Until his appointment, Jiya served as the NBM general manager and head of wholesale banking since 2016.

Prior to this, he served as Head of Corporate Banking at the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed bank.

He has extensive banking experience in International Trade, Asset Finance, Credit, Structured Finance, Corporate and Agriculture Lending.

Announcing the appointment, NBM plc CEO, Macfussy Kawawa said in a statement: "I have personally worked closely with Mr. Jiya for the past 15 years and I am confident that his leadership of the Bank's commercial function will take NBM plc to the next level".

Commenting on his appointment Jiya explained "being a part of the leadership of a business with very rich history, wide reach and economic magnitude such as NBM plc is a great privilege."

"I look forward to working with the CEO, Board, management and staff to further unlock the potential of our customers and exceed the expectations of shareholders and stakeholders."

Jiya holds a master of business administration ( MBA) from Exeter University - United Kingdom, and a bachelor of accountancy degree from the Polytechnic of the University of Malawi.

He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK and an alumnus of Oxford Advanced Management & Leadership program of Oxford University's Said Business School.