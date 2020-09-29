Ethiopia: U.S Provides U.S.2.9 Million Worth Support to Ethiopian National Defense Forces

Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples' Representative has provided 3 million Birr support to victims of the recent flooding in Afar Regional State.

A delegation led by Speaker of the House, Tagesse Chafo today has visited the region to see people affected by the recent flooding.

On the occasion, the Speaker handed over a 3 million Birr cheque to the Chief Administrator of the regional state, Awol Arba.

According to government officials, hundreds of thousands are affected and displaced in the region due to the recent floods following the overflow of Awash River, Qoqa and Tendaho dams.

the government and private institutions have been providing humanitarian support to the victims in expressing solidarity to the people of Afar Regional State.The U.S. Department of Defense has provided 2.9 million USD worth of training and equipment to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces this month.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa said in a statement that the U.S. Department of Defense is working with the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense.

"Today, we are highlighting another aspect of the partnership between the United States and Ethiopia," it said.

The donation is aimed at supporting the efforts of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces to disrupt the threats posed by al-Shabaab in Somalia and other terrorist organizations.

The equipment donated includes land cruisers, troop transports, ambulances, cargo and fuel trucks, water trailers, operations center computers, and night vision devices, it added.

"This donation is just one way the U.S. government supports our Ethiopian partner forces in their fight against terrorism," the Embassy stated.