Ethiopia: House Provides 3 Million Birr to Support Flood Victims in Afar Region

29 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples' Representative has provided 3 million Birr support to victims of the recent flooding in Afar Regional State.

A delegation led by Speaker of the House, Tagesse Chafo today has visited the region to see people affected by the recent flooding.

On the occasion, the Speaker handed over a 3 million Birr cheque to the Chief Administrator of the regional state, Awol Arba.

According to government officials, hundreds of thousands are affected and displaced in the region due to the recent floods following the overflow of Awash River, Qoqa and Tendaho dams.

Several government and private institutions have been providing humanitarian support to the victims in expressing solidarity to the people of Afar Regional State.

