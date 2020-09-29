Ethiopia: Federal Police Carry Out Comprehensive Reforms - Commissioner General

29 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Federal Police Commission said that it has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at having a modernized and well-trained security forces in the country.

This was disclosed at the half-day meeting held today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, and other government officials including members of security forces.

In his opening speech, Federal Police Commissioner General, Endashaw Tassew noted that the far-reaching reform is underway in the country for the past two years has been facing challenges due to the illegal activities by some anti-peace elements and groups in different parts of the country.

"This situation has caused an additional burden on our security forces and its undertakings," Endashaw said adding that currently, the demand for enhanced security forces and police services in the country has become critical.

The commission has realized the fact that the current challenges being encountered particularly because of the recurrent violence would not be effectively and sustainably handled with the existing structural establishment, according to the Commissioner-General.

Hence, the Federal Police has embarked activities that aimed at building a professional, modern, and well-trained security force that efficiently prevents the ongoing challenges through a fundamental structural change, he underlined.

"Since the beginning of the reform, concrete results have been gained especially to averting several conspiracies and violence activities attempted by some anti-peace elements", he indicated.

The structural reforms include human development, capacity building, enhanced logistic supply, and equip the security forces with modern technologies among others.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.