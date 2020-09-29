Ethiopia: Federal Police Carry Out Comprehensive Reforms - Commissioner General

Addis Ababa — The Federal Police Commission said that it has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at having a modernized and well-trained security forces in the country.

This was disclosed at the half-day meeting held today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, and other government officials including members of security forces.

In his opening speech, Federal Police Commissioner General, Endashaw Tassew noted that the far-reaching reform is underway in the country for the past two years has been facing challenges due to the illegal activities by some anti-peace elements and groups in different parts of the country.

"This situation has caused an additional burden on our security forces and its undertakings," Endashaw said adding that currently, the demand for enhanced security forces and police services in the country has become critical.

The commission has realized the fact that the current challenges being encountered particularly because of the recurrent violence would not be effectively and sustainably handled with the existing structural establishment, according to the Commissioner-General.

Hence, the Federal Police has embarked activities that aimed at building a professional, modern, and well-trained security force that efficiently prevents the ongoing challenges through a fundamental structural change, he underlined.

"Since the beginning of the reform, concrete results have been gained especially to averting several conspiracies and violence activities attempted by some anti-peace elements", he indicated.

The structural reforms include human development, capacity building, enhanced logistic supply, and equip the security forces with modern technologies among others.