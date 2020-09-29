Zimbabwe: Man Chases Wife Out of Matrimonial House

29 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

A HARARE woman has approached the civil court seeking a protection order against her husband whom she accuses of abusing and chasing her from their matrimonial house.

Ms Esther Mazarura yesterday told magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam that her husband Denford Chemusoro was in the habit of physically abusing her.

She told the court that Chemusoro was also chasing her away of their matrimonial house to make way for his second wife.

"I am applying for a protection order because whenever he visits, he assaults me and the children. He verbally abuses me calling me a prostitute and other vulgar words."

Chemusoro refuted the allegations and told the court that Ms Mazarura was jealous of his second wife.

He said Ms Mazarura was fabricating lies against him to get have him barred from their matrimonial property.

"I am shocked with what she is saying. We are not divorced and I have never abused her in any way. I only assaulted her last year when she visited my second wife and damaged her property resulting in us having an altercation," he said.

Ms Narotam granted the protection order and ordered Chemusoro not to abuse Ms Mazarura again.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.