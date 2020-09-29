Ethiopia: Preparations to Mark Irrechaa in Full Swing - City Deputy Mayor

This year's Irrechaa city festival, which is being held in accordance with the number of people set by the Oromo Aba Gedas Association, is in full swing and lessons have also drawn from Meskel Demera that was recently celebrated peacefully in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation , said Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor.

"The solidarity and peaceful celebration of Meskel Demera should be repeated on Irrechaa", Deputy Mayor, Adanech Abebe said yesterday in a press conference.

She reaffirmed that the Meskel Demera celebration was carried out in accordance with the advice of health professionals.

On the occasion , she noted that the Irrechaa festival will be celebrated in the capital on the coming weekend with a limited number of people due to the pandamic.

The deputy mayor called on the community to follow the advice of Aba Gedas/ fathers and health professionals, as was seen during the Meskel Festival.

She stated, thanked community for their cooperation peaceful conclusion of the Festival Meskel Demera for the clerics, parishioners and security forces who contributed to the peace celebrations of Meskel Demera and made a statement on the Hora Finfine Irrechaa celebrations.

Irrechaa is a celebration of peace, reconciliation and unity among the Oromo people, she said. The participants of the festival, realizing the message from the Aba Geda, urged them to celebrate the festival in their respective areas.

She added that the Irrechaa festival is a holiday of peace and solidarity and called on all participants to play their part in ensuring that the festival begins and ends peacefully, protecting those who are trying to use it for other political agendas. Various programs have been prepared for the celebration starting yesterday in Addis Ababa.