Botswana: ENCA Utterances Grossly Inaccurate, Abusive - OP

Gaborone — The government has called grossly inaccurate and abusive utterances carried by South African private television station eNCA on September 27 in an interview with Selebi Phikwe West MP, Mr Dithapelo Koorapetse.

Office of the President says in a press release that MP Koorapetse alleged in the interview that the government caused the unfair arrest of a number of opposition activists and journalists for political reasons.

The release states that President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has no role to play in any matter of arrest on criminal charges and prosecution.

It explains that Ms Resego Kgosidintsi, a member of the opposition Botswana National Front (BNF), was detained for questioning by Botswana Police Service.

Investigations are ongoing and she is likely to face charges of Incitement to Violence and Disobedience of the Law contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code, says the release.

According to the release, the alleged incitement was published on social media encouraging violent conduct by members of the community.

The words, allegedly published on her Facebook page, read;

"Friday everyone must be on the streets, on the roads, outside of their offices, outside of their classrooms, with their placards and petrol bombs and protest against the inaction of the BDP-led Government. Buildings will burn, cars will not move, our lives are at risk 24/7. No one must sleep. President Masisi will not sleep".

The release says the words are completely unrelated to the fight against gender-based violence as alleged by Mr Keorapetse.

With respect to Justice Motlhabane, a member of Botswana Patriotic front (BPF), it says he was arrested together with two others and jointly charged for Use of Offensive Electronic Communication contrary to Section 18 of the Cybercrime and Computer Related Crimes Act.

He has since been arraigned before the Broadhurst Magistrate Court and his next date of mention is October 10.

On Daniel Kenosi, the release says he is currently on the Interpol Red Notice of Wanted Persons after fleeing the country.

He is wanted by Botswana Police for two charges of Obtaining by False Pretences contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code involving large sums of money obtained from two different people on separate occasions.

It explains that the state of public emergency was declared through parliamentary consensus following extensive debate in compliance with standing orders and the laws of Botswana to specifically prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19.

No aspect of the state of public emergency provisions has been used for any other purpose apart from the objectives for which it was intended, says the release.

It reiterates that President Masisi is fully committed to the rule of law and upholds all aspects of the constitution as sacrosanct.

Source : BOPA