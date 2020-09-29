Ethiopia: Banks Showcase Vigilance in Currency Notes Change

Representatives from public and private banks said that they have been hugely engaged in providing seamless service and deploying a huge number of staff to encourage the public to change the old banknotes in a time table set by the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE).

Approached by EPA, the banks stated that they have been moving as fast the desire and effort of the government through providing quality service for customers coming to change currency notes thereby enhancing public's saving culture and channeling more money to the financial system.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia's (CBE) Acting Corporate Communication Director, Yabsera Kebede said that the bank requires customers coming to change over 5,000 Birr to open new accounts that would in turn boosting deposit level and customer base. In average, 16,700 new customers open CBE accounts and deposited over 351 million Birr in daily operations since the announcement of banknotes change has made public.

According to Yabsera, the bank has allocated substantial new currency notes in its over 1,600 branches that stretched all over the country in a view to enhancing accessibility to rural communities. CBE's Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) have also availed ample new banknotes.

Dashen Bank's Marketing and Customer Experience Director, Aschalew Tamiru said on his part that the bank has deployed over 10,000 employees in rural communities and centers to aware the public that the government introduced new currency notes. Dashen's staff also notify thea public the need to change the cash at hand in the time frame introduced by NBE.

Dashen, through its over 430 branches that spread across the country have been disbursing the new banknotes in accordance with the ruling set by the Central Bank. The bank has also been offering various incentives to people who come to change currency notes to open accounts thereby supporting government's goal of banking the unbanked society.

Apart from expanding the working hours and providing service the whole week in Addis Ababa, the bank has also disbursed sizable new banknotes via its over 390 ATMs in the country, Aschalew noted.