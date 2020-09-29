Tanzania: TOC Calls Sports Bodies to Rejuvenate Managerial Skills

27 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Olympic Committee (TOC) has urged sports associations and federations to rejuvenate their administration and managerial skills that will make them cope with the fast advanced level of today's development.

The call was made by TOC President, Gulam Rashid in Dar es Salaam when closing a five- day seminar on Sports Administration for National Sports Associations, backed by TOC through the Olympic Solidarity.

He urged all the participants of the seminar that involved top officials of the associations and federations, to impart what they have gained from the seminar, to their respective bodies.

The seminar educated the trainees various aspects of sports administration that included strategic planning , marketing for sports organizations and leadership skills as among the major issues.

The seminar, according to TOC aimed to enable participants to run and manage their offices properly and professionally .

"We are aware that some of the sports bodies face several challenges in management, but most notably being financial constraints, poor infrastructures, but I'm sure this seminar will enable us solve some of these challenges," he said.

Apart from that Rashid insisted the associations and federations leaders should abide with their bodies' constitutions in order to avoid unnecessary conflicts from their stakeholders since they may hold back sports' development .

Speaking on behalf of the 20 participants, the President of Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF), Phares Magesa commended TOC for organizing the seminar as he believes the training they have received will positively change the visions of the sports associations and federations in terms of administration.

"From what we have learnt here we are hopefully its consequences will be very positive, especially in the areas of strategic plans and marketing of our sports activities," he said.

Thirty participants from national sports associations were invited in the seminar conducted from September 21st to 25th at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, but only 20 people participated.

