South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture On Passing of Playwright and Living Legend, Mzwandile Maqina

25 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has learned of the passing of Playwright, Author and Living Legend, Reverend Mzwandile Maqina, who contributed immensely to South Africa's arts and cultural landscape.

Maqina was born in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, on the 2nd of October, 1937 and was a schoolmaster who became a spiritual healer. Maqina was also the first General Secretary of the African Independent Churches Association in 1969 and three years later, became President of the association.

He has written several plays, including the once banned political musical production "Give us this day" in 1974. The play was performed in the townships of Port Elizabeth, Makhanda (previously known as Grahamstown), Kimberly, Mafikeng, Bloemfontein and Soweto, before it travelled to Lesotho and Botswana. In 2017, at the age of 80, Maqina launched his biography "The untold story". He is recognised as one of the country's pioneers of political theatre.

Our thoughts are with his family during this time. May his soul rest in peace.

