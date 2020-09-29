Namibia: UDF to Expel Independent Candidates

28 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will expel its members who intend to stand as independent candidates during the local authority and regional council elections in November.

UDF president Apius !Auchab has told The Namibian his party does not support independent candidacies.

"Our constitution does not support it," !Auchab said. "We expelled those who previously stood as independent candidates."

The UDF during the local authority and regional elections in 2014 expelled two members from the party after they stood as independent candidates in the Sesfontein constituency.

!Auchab attributed the party's loss in the Sesfontein constituency that year to the two independent candidates, who were both then UDF members. "They chip away our votes," he said.

The Swapo candidate in the Sesfontein constituency in the 2014 election, Julius Kaujova, won after receiving 1 514 votes. The UDF candidate received 1 063 votes, while two independent candidates drew 328 votes and 272 votes respectively, and a Rally for Democracy and Progress candidate ended in last place with 87 votes.

On losing the Kamanjab constituency, !Auchab attributed it to UDF members not arriving at mobile polling points on time due to a lack of transport, while he attributed the party's loss in the Khorixas constituency to a rival faction who lost out during the primaries for shunning the party at the polls.

"We won't stop anyone standing as an independent candidate but you will be expelled," !Auchab warned.

The UDF did not only boot two independent candidates from the party but also expelled their supporters.

The party has had more than twenty seats throughout the country on local authority councils and only one regional councillor position since the 2014 local authority and regional elections.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

