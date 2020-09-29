South Africa: Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu Concludes National Arbour Month Campaign

press release

The Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Ms Makhotso Sotyu has concluded the National Arbour Month campaign with the launch of a memorial garden at the Mathibe Community Park, tree planting and handing over of eco school desks in Kimberley, Northern Cape today, Monday 28 September 2020.

National Arbour Month is an annual campaign coordinated by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in partnership with Total South Africa. This year's celebration was held under the theme "Forests and Biodiversity," signifying the importance of protecting and conserving the country's biodiversity as the backbone of our economy and livelihoods.

Deputy Minister Sotyu urged South Africans to continue to plant and protect indigenous trees in their communities. "The protection of our trees and forests is key to a healthy environment, including the reduction of greenhouse gases through the absorption of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere," she said.

Deforestation is known to be the second-leading cause of climate change after burning fossil fuels and accounts for nearly 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions -- more than the world's entire transport sector. Effective forest management can strengthen resilience and adaptive capacities to climate-related natural disasters, underscoring the importance of integrating forest-based measures into national disaster risk reduction strategies.

During the month, the Department coordinated activities with a focus on establishing remembrance parks; commemorative tree planting and greening of settlements. Such gardens were launched in the Free State and Gauteng provinces.

Forests and trees outside forests are vital for sustainable development. Forests occupy one-third of the Earth's surface, and about another half of the total remaining land area features sparsely scattered trees. These renewable natural resources are crucial for tackling many of the issues identified in the Future We Want, such as poverty, food security, climate change, biodiversity, sustainable production and consumption, and social inclusion, particularly meeting the basic needs of vulnerable people and ensuring their well-being.

"Forests and trees play a crucial role in reducing the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Acting as carbon sinks, they absorb the equivalent of roughly 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year," said Deputy Minister Sotyu.

Deputy Minister Sotyu reiterated that while trees remain a source of energy in many parts of our country, it is important to remember their importance, particularly indigenous species. In a water-stressed country such as ours, the removal of invader species contributes to water security. These alien species, in turn, create jobs through the felling of the trees, the processing of the wood, and the manufacture of items such as curios and furniture.

As part of efforts to address inequality in the forestry sector, the government is implementing a B-BBEE programme in the Amended Forest Sector Codes, which have set target for inclusive participation including women.

The National Arbor Month also included community outreaches to raise awareness about waste management as part of the Department's Good Green Deeds programme. The programme aims to change attitudes and behaviour towards waste - and enable people to take responsibility for keeping their communities clean. It promotes separation of waste at source and encourage everyone to re-use, recycle and recover waste at their households.