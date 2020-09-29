Namibia: 'Together As a Nation, We Can Win' - Distell Md On Ensuring Safety in Shebeens

Recognising the importance of shebeens in informal settlements, Distell Namibia decided to support the owners to ensure that basic hygiene is maintained so that shebeen owners can trade in a safe environment.

Earlier in September, Distell started engaging all shebeen owners, giving them Care Packs comprising approved face masks, hand sanitisers and educational posters on how to stay safe while mingling in a shebeen. The Care Packs are distributed by Distell's sales reps and are endorsed by the Namibian Shebeen Association.

The first pack was received by the association's representative, Japhet Andrew.

"The pandemic has tested our health, livelihoods and character," Distell Namibia's Managing Director, Leon Fouché stated. "Distell Namibia is therefore committed to support the government's initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19, and to assist our customers to trade in a safe and responsible manner."

Fouché said the packs are distributed mainly in Windhoek and the North to focus on the most densely populated areas.

"The meetings between industry partners, the Shebeen Association and the government to negotiate liquor trading have been indicative of how we as Namibians can work together when faced with a challenge. We hope to inspire others to follow suit and take up the challenge to curb the spread of Covid-19," Fouché concluded.