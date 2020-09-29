Namibia: Teaching Suspended At School Hit By Covid-19

The directorate of education has indefinitely suspended teaching and learning at Nehale Senior Secondary School in the Oshikoto region where over 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced that of the 88 new positive cases in the country, 38 were all reported at the Nehale school.

"It is likely that there has been an active transmission for a while which was not noticed. Usually, young adults are generally asymptomatic or get mild symptoms. More results are still awaited," said Shangula.

The education director, Aletta Eises, told New Era that teaching and learning has been stopped until the situation normalises.

In addition, she said, all cases recorded are of grade 11 and 12 learners.

"Despite the stoppage of teaching and learning, this won't have much effect on the learners' performance as they have completed their syllabus and were already preparing for examination prior to the virus outbreak," said Eises, while emphasising this is the only school in the region that is affected by Covid-19.

Furthermore, Eises said several preventative measures have been put in place, which includes the demarcation of boarding in three groups so that maximum social distancing is attained.

"We have one group of confirmed positive cases sleeping in the hostel and under isolation, while suspected cases are in separate classes, far from learners who have not shown any signs. Others are also kept at various quarantine facilities of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. We have also requested the presences of police officers to maintain law and order and see to it that all precautionary measures are adhered to," stressed the director.

There is a challenge when it comes to usage of ablution facilities, thus Eises, said the directorate is in the process to procure mobile toilets and showers.

Meanwhile, Shangula also announced 11 new recoveries across the country, bringing the total recoveries to 8 787.

While a total number of active cases now stand at 2 213, of which 15 are in severe or critical conditions.

A single death was also recorded in the Windhoek district. "A 54-years-old female, known with multiple comorbidities, presented to a healthcare facility on the 6 August 2020 with symptoms consistent with Covid-19. She was admitted on the same day and was swabbed on the 27 August 2020. The result came out positive on the 29 August 2020. The patient's condition deteriorated and she died on the 26 September 2020. We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family," remarked Shangula.

Regarding cases in Rundu district, the minister said they were all from the police holding cells.

- osimasiku@nepc.com.na