South Africa: MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza Condemns Brutal Murder of a Four-Year-Old Girl From Kwamashu

press release

Social Development MEC, Mrs Nonhlanhla Khoza, has condemned in strongest possible terms the brutal murder of a toddler in KwaMashu Township's M Section, North of Durban.

Four-year-old Sanelisiwe Mhlongo went missing from her home last Thursday and her lifeless body with multiple stab wounds was discovered in the bush the following day.

The body was covered with a pillow and clothes allegedly belonging to her grandfather.

It is alleged that after Samkelisiwe's lifeless body was found, her grandfather and uncle were taken for questioning by police and later released.

MEC Khoza expressed her dismay on the murder of Samkelisiwe.

"This incident has caused a lot of pain to many of us. It is very hard to believe that a person can even contemplate killing a defenceless child, let alone in such a macabre way," she said.

MEC Khoza implored society to protect children, adding that it was clear that Samkelisiwe was abused before her murder.

"Our communities should be more proactive to ensure safe of our children. Parents or guardians should know where their children are at all times," she added.

The violent murder of children in the province shows that people have lost morals, she said.

"The circumstance around Samkelisiwe's brutal murder should be thoroughly investigated with speed.

The MEC has dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the family.

"We have full confidence in the law enforcement agencies that they will get to the bottom of the matter and ensure the arrest of the perpetrator. Police should follow up on all the possible leads on this case in order to secure conviction."

The MEC further called on the community to remain calm and allow police investigation properly.

She urged members of the public who might have information regarding Samkelisiwe's murder to share information with the police. MEC Khoza expressed her heartfelt condolences to the Mhlongo family.