Ethiopia: World Keen On, Deserve Covid-19 Vaccine Progress Transparency

Human being is confronted with the unprecedented threat of COVID-19 around the world. The pandemic is having a devastating consequence on the health system, economies, the lives, livelihood and wellbeing of all, regardless of age or ethnic difference. Responding effectively to this fast-growing pandemic requires solidarity and cooperation among all governments, scientists, civil society organizations and the private sector.

COVID-19 affects women and men differently. The pandemic is posing obvious trial of destruction towards women and girls as well as discrimination of other marginalized groups such as persons with disabilities and those in extreme poverty. It is also making worse and impending risk on the realization of human rights especially women and girls. Therefore, participation, protection and potential of all women and girls must be at the center of response efforts. These efforts must be gender-responsive and consider different impacts surrounding detection, diagnosis and access to treatment for all women and men.

In most cases a country is made up of three sectors; the public sector, which is the government and its branches, the private sector, which includes business and corporations and the civil society sector, which includes the organizations that act in the public's interest but are not motivated by profit or government.

In Ethiopia, more than 2 thousand legally registered Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are operating and Consortium of Reproductive Health Association (CORHA) is one of umbrella CSO with 77 member organizations. A CSOs in general and CORHA, in particular, has a role to and still working on the discrimination of information to prevent COVID-19 pandemic through integrating in the country's ongoing programs.

As CSOs are very much concerned and working in the interest of the citizens, they closely follow up the efforts and development of vaccination to COVID-19 and therefore any trials that will endanger the life of the people is intolerable. They always recognize the vaccination approved and accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO) until the final stage of the vaccination is decelerated, and they aggressively continue to work for hand in glove with the private sector on the prevention of the pandemic.

It is assumed that the vaccine operation highly demands huge resources and for that, CSOs and the private sector advocate for the proper resources allocation by the government, unilateral, bilateral and multilateral donors for producing safe vaccine that will be accessible to all citizens.

The CSOs and private sectors as well committed to coordinate their efforts in alleviating the global health crises and support in the emergency response in all their capacity.

Pro-development Network (PDN) role of community-based organization to make communities to have a better awareness on the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development, availability and accessibility.

How to understand and inform public expectations about vaccine, risks and supply? Much is still unknown about what the public knows, believes, feels, cares about, hopes and fears in relation to COVID-19 vaccines and how that may changes over time.

The government should fund state and local health departments to form partnership from the grass-root level with organizations, practitioners and other stakeholders such as pharmaceutical companies to early engage in COVID-19 vaccination trials. And it should often work with the surrounding communities to exercise caution and due diligence in fast tracking vaccine candidates for the prevention of COVID-19 as well as urging absolute transparency starting from trials conducted by drug companies and rushing to make public a coronavirus vaccine.

When it comes to vaccine trials, particularly during testing such as unfrequented times, the world needs and deserves 100 percent transparency from pharmaceutical companies. "If we are to defeat the novel coronavirus, and to win the public trust in the following forthcoming utmost importance of the vaccines," said Dr. Pennish Luting, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Africa bureau chief, "and now with the WHO announcement that 20 percent of the African population will be used as test subjects for new vaccine 220 million doses, we are wholly justified in demanding complete transparency from companies limited existing trial data."

AHF has sharply criticized drug companies working on COVID-19 vaccine trial that briefly forced over total lack of transparency on their respective trials, including setbacks with an AstraZeneca vaccine trial that briefly forced its suspensions last week, as it faced a fizzer clam on September 12 that it could have an answer about whether its vaccine works before the end of October. That announcement would be mere days before the U.S presidential election. Despite the urgency to realize the vaccine, it is also announcing that it was striving to expanding its vaccine trial to 44 thousand people up from its previous goal of 30 thousand.

It is absolutely essential that the public be able to trust any and all COVID-19 vaccines when they are eventually rolled out, said Dr. Mengistu Debremichael country program manager for AHF Ethiopia.

Unfortunately, many factors are influencing the speed at which these trials are being pushed through including shortening the phases that best determine long-term risks and side effects. This can be very dangerous as it only takes one misstep to have an adverse vaccine event and potentially lose the trust of citizens of Africa and around the world. The safely record of vaccines speaks to how well the development and approval process works.

In a typical vaccine development cycle, initial trial small scale efficiency and safety trial in animals and humans are usually followed by large scale, randomized placebo effect and controlled clinical trials involving thousands of people over a period of years. This final and most rigorous step is designed to confirm with a high degree of certainty if a vaccine in scale and effectiveness on a population level.

Notwithstanding a handful of adverse vaccine events that have occurred in the past, there are many more vaccines that have saved countless lives. However, rushed vaccine development increases the risk of unforeseen negative health outcomes. Setting aside any economic or political reasons, governments and private companies might have to be the first actors to develop an effective and equitable COVID-19 vaccine. This striving is understandable on humanitarian grounds as millions of people are suffering and thousands are dying, but following this, for Civil Society Organizations, establishing vaccine approval process is imperative.