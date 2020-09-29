Ethiopia: Entertain Ethiopians' Friendly, Hospitality Lifestyle

opinion

Most Ethiopians are very welcoming, friendly, generous, and respectful and expect the same in return. In certain cases, Ethiopians will go out of their way to please or entertain others, including strangers. As is the case in every society, Ethiopians come from different ethnic, family background, lifestyle, education and work experience; they do have variation with commonalities among them.

Ethiopians appreciate warm greetings, handshakes, positive body language (smile or showing a sign of happiness) and a show of respect. They offer the best they can afford and give priority to their guest. For example, in most cases, Ethiopians will not take a seat before their guests. Things like this should not be interpreted as anything other than a sign of respect. Ethiopian society is very hierarchal i.e., age, wealth, education and social contribution plays a role.

Asking about work, life and family is a very common approach to start a conversation. How are you (Tena-Yestelegn or Endmenot)? How family, kids, etc. are part of the daily greetings. Ethiopians are not usually comfortable talking about private or personal matters outside of their family circle. Therefore, it is preferable to avoid discussion about family matters unless advice is solicited (either by you or by the other person). They always speak highly of their family and friends.

It is advisable to avoid discussion on religion, sex or sexuality and local politics because it is hard to tell where people stand on these topics. Most Ethiopians seem to be indifferent, at least in public, about politics. However, it is possible your comments might be taken as criticism. Most Ethiopians show self-pride and do not accept easily being seen as less worthy.

Most of the time, a topic for discussion will depend on the age and gender of the person and the popular topic in the city or the country. For example, if you happen to be in Addis when the World Cup is in progress, you can chat with anyone about it, men and women, young and old. Most Ethiopians are soccer fans.

Avoid humor during the first contact and if the person you are talking to does not seem to have a good command of the English language and you do not speak the local language. It is hard to tell how it can be interpreted. But Ethiopians love humor.

Ethiopians tend to exhibit traditional values that they are conservative and modest. It is important to be polite and respectful. Ethiopians generally pride themselves as a culture of hospitality, the traditional coffee ceremony. Greetings are very important and it is very appropriate to ask about family such as do you have children, do they go to school, etc. Asking about work is less common but depends on what class or background the person has. Westerners mostly tend to be more inquisitive than Ethiopians and sometimes their questions are not that appreciated as they wonder why the Westerners want to know so much and may feel suspicious. One has to carefully watch body language to know how the other is feeling.

It is also important to bear in mind that Ethiopia is a large country with a large population. There are clear distinctions between urban and rural; between highland populations and lowland populations; between people who depend on agriculture as a way of life and the pastoral way of life. Of late, there has also been more emphasis placed on one's ethnic origin the emphasis being on one's distinctness as Oromo, or Amhara, or Tigrean, or Somali etc. It may come up that they mention they speak a certain language and then you can ask if they were born in that area.

There are political overtones to most aspects of life in Ethiopia and therefore, politics is a common subject of discussion. However, one should be very careful as opinions can be very strong and there are risks involved in talking in public about one's political views. As a general rule, be a good listener. Only ask a few broad questions or comments about politics unless you really know the person. They will tell you what they want to don't pry. Political issues generally do not really involve foreigners and it is risky to take sides unless one really knows what is going on.

Humor is generally fine and everyone loves a good laugh. It is often at the expense of someone else. Laughing at oneself is good. As in all cultures, one has to be careful of 'insider' jokes.

Funerals are important events. If someone dies it is very important to give your condolences even to go to a wake/funeral for a few minutes is important. If appropriate, a financial contribution may be considered as funerals cost a lot of money.

Ethiopians give high value to education, work experience and interpersonal skills. They appreciate hard-working, smart or intelligent coworkers. Good leaders who are keen on delegating responsibility and promoting teamwork are highly regarded by their colleagues.