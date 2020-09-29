Ethiopia: Demera - a Tourist Attracting Colorful Festivity, a Symbol of Peace, Harmony

Demera is one of the events that happen on the eve of the Ethiopian Meskel Festival. It is a burning of a bonfire. On the day, the celebrants ignite fire to the bundle of sticks together and let the smoke fly high up in the sky.

Arguably, the burning of the sticks comprehend the fact that the ending of the old days and the beginning of new era. Everything, including nature, renews in this month of September. Things change including the weather condition change after the Meskel which commonly fall on September 26 or 27.

The 2020 Ethiopian Meskel Festivity has been celebrated on the evening of last Saturday at the common place, Mesekel Square. Followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, tourists, and government officials have attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, there have been some rituals and ceremonies to be performed. Some of them are burning of the Demera, chants of the Psalm of David, and performances by choirs, and rituals by deacons and priests with their cultural costume.

The festival is one of the major religious celebrations of the Orthodox Church in the Horn of Africa country. The main national feast - which occurs on 26 or 27 September - is held at Meskel Square in the capital Addis Abba.

On 26 September 2020, senior government officials, diplomats and Orthodox Church leaders joined for the celebrations of the Damera - the lighting of the bonfires which signify the smoke that led to St Helena, the mother of Constantine the Great, to the spot where the cross was buried.

On the occasion of the bonfire, His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said the Meskel (true cross) has united people through forgiveness and love. Many Ethiopians believe the bonfire cleanses sins, while others think the direction of the smoke and the way the bonfire collapses can be used to predict the future.

His Holiness has made a call to the Ethiopians to live in harmony. Meskel is an occasion that could strengthen the bond among the people of Ethiopia. He addressed the Ethiopians to cultivate the habit of embracing others' cultures and identities.

President of FDRE, Sahle-Werk Zewde and Adanech Abebie, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa, were among the officials who participated on the event.

Adanech Abebie for her part said people of Addis Ababa need to live peacefully. They have to put the issues of peace and hard work top priority so as to build a better city. And Meskel is one of the celebrations which symbolize mutual understanding and co-existence.

Later on, His Holiness along with the President and the Mayor has ignited the bonfire. And the crowd adjourned after the fire burnt for a while. The choirs headed to their respective Churches after the ceremony.

Meskel is one of the famous religious celebrations in Ethiopia. Tourists from around the world are gathered to Addis Ababa to experience the festivity every year. Restrictions were put on the celebration due to COVID-19.

Ferid Khalaf is a tourist from Lebanon. He came to Ethiopia to be part of the ceremony. He had been reading articles and journals about Meskel and has been curious to attend the celebration.

Mikaela Panagiotopoulou, a visitor from Greece, on an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald said that coming to such a celebration from abroad would be difficult during this time of pandemic. However, due to the safety and protection against the virus, the ceremony was successful, she said.

The tourist admired the beauty of the occasion. The rituals and formalities make the celebration unique. It is a memorable event, as to her.

The number of participants was downsized due to the spread of COVID-19. An estimated people of about five thousand have attended the celebration. The celebrants wore face masks and used to keeping physical distance.

Meron Dawit is an Ethiopian Orthodox follower is a regular celebrant of Meskel. For her, Meskel is a special occasion. The time during which Meskel is celebrated is unique to her. It is her favorite holiday next to Timket (Ethiopian Epiphany), another colorful religious celebration, as to her.

The global pandemic situation of COVID-19 has put restrictions on the tourism and travel worldwide. Tourism sector is the most vulnerable economic activity. Likewise, Ethiopia has observed decrease in the number of tourist inflow after the pandemic.

Most of the people have carried out the ceremony at their homes. Thus, the number of gathering on Meskel Festival has exhibited a radical decrease this year to prioritize health.

The number of Sunday-school students who perform various religious demonstrations has also been downsized about a thousand. And the participants have been drawn from the churches and monasteries found in Addis Ababa.

The celebrants told The Ethiopian Herald that people's health is of greater significance and is the reason for slashing the number of attendants to less than five thousand. It was the right measurement, as to the attendants.

The Festival has been inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity since 2013.