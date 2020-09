The Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) has appointed Webetu Abate as a Head Coach of the Men's Senior Football Team, better known as Walia, on a two-year contract.

In a press conference the federation hosted yesterday to introduce the new coach, it was stated that Webetu to replace Abraham Mebrhatu who was out of contract last July. Webetu left Sebeta Ketema to take over the national team job, it was learnt.