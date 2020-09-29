Ethiopia: Reviving Tourism to Ramp Up Job Creation Efforts

Due to the COVID -19 forced- sudden lockdown, tourism has become one of the worst -hit sectors. This is because millions of jobs that depend on travel and tourism have been put at risk. A number of countries are also doing their best level to mitigate the impacts of the virus on this smokeless industry.

As this year's World Tourism was celebrated on Sunday under the theme : "Tourism and Rural Development" , it vividly reminds everybody that how tourism has been a game changer in creating jobs in small towns and rural areas apart from helping to bring about sustainable development in the world.

By the same token, Ethiopia marked the day colorfully organizing various events. Indeed, Ethiopia's tourism directly or indirectly has been facing a big trouble as there is low influx of tourists because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. But, Ethiopia has been recently selected to be one of the best tourist destinations during post- COVID- 19 period .Therefore, it is good news for the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and those involved in tourism industry . moreover, Ethiopia has set a ten year plan in which it aims to raise the current tourism annual revenue to over 23 USD billion.

Bearing in mind the irreplaceable role of tourism in job creation , Ethiopia has given special attention towards tourism infrastructure development. That is why a number of tourist facilities have been under construction observing strictly the guidelines that are designed to combat COVID -19. Similarly the tourism sector has been opened up to tourists having relaxed some COVID -19 measures and issuing social measures for Coronavirus.

According to the World Tourism Organization, a United Nations Specialized Agency (UNWTO). Tourism employs one in every ten people on Earth . But, due to COVID-19, 100-120 million direct tourism jobs are at risk. Young people in rural areas are three times more likely to be unemployed. Moreover, latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer shows that the near-complete lockdown led to a 98 per cent fall in international tourist numbers in May when compared to 2019.

All in all, tourism is helpful in bringing fast economic recovery for a country that is hit hard by the pandemic through generating work in the rural sector as it is offering young people a chance to earn a living without having to migrate.