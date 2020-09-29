Ethiopia: Grand Journey Helping Ethiopia Touch Headway Pinnacle

interview

The Ethiopian Herald had recently a stay with the Director General of the newly emerged game-changing national institute, Artificial Intelligence Center (AIC).



Would you mind introducing yourself to our esteemed readers in brief?

No. My name is Worku Gachena. I started working in the defense force and then to Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency (INSA). I also worked in Ethiopian Radio and Television Enterprise now the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation as Engineering Department Head, and then promoted to Technology Deputy Chief Director. I worked there for seven years. Next, I worked in Oromia Urban Development as Deputy Bureau Head, I also worked as an OBN Director General, it contributed a lot to the reform then. Even after the reform, I rejoined INSA and worked as a Deputy Director General.

Afterwards, I came to Artificial Intelligence Center (AIC) when it was set up six months ago, and I am now working here.

As far as my educational qualifications are concerned, I earned my BSC Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering at AAU, College of Natural Sciences and I did my Master of Science Degree at the same university and at the same campus. I have taken short courses too in America, England and China.

Please tell us a little bit about AI and its upsides.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is, as many countries of the world have employed and well expressed, a manmade grasp, which accelerates utilizing of machines or computers for the intended purpose by teaching them. In the health sector, as learnt from developed nations, AI is helping and empowering professionals. For example, a doctor might get tired of working long hours. This is the system to help the doctor ease burden using machines. Machines assist people in the way the latter preferred.

If a doctor treats ten patients, they can treat tenfold assisted by AI machines as they can make prompt decision by reading it. Simply, it bridges the gap emanating from human weakness and increases productivity. Hence, the use of Artificial Intelligent is quite decisive.

Can you tally the contribution of the Premier to the center?

Obviously, the Prime Minister is highly eager to boost technology. He is prettily nearer to it. The presentation and guidance he has always provided us with really made us committed and confident enough. When he has got something, he rushes to get others well aware of the new thing and rapidly goes to put it into practice. For example, he initiated to set up AIC based on the experience he has drawn from other countries and what he acquired from reading and referring sources. He then decided to set up the center and has followed up the progress day by day. The challenges revolved around with what kind of budget and where to set up AIC.

He chose this area and the finance came to mind since it is possible to allot budget and get the institution operational. As it was impossible locally, he requested foreign counties for support and lobbied organizations to stretch hands. Upon the request, all the machines were imported and secured through foreign aid.

Since he knows the progress and proper procedure, he then wanted to be told about practical deeds. He always wanted to be informed by viable progress like 'today we are here and tomorrow we are going to hit this target' as we have been recurrently communicating.

He was observing the progress on weekends. He observed things and forwarded constructive feedback. Even the premises of the center have been dramatically altered into such a mesmerizing scene from the previous lackluster status. The layout, the construction, the arrangement and the like are systematically done. The scrupulous follow up and wholehearted support of the PM is highly attributable to the successful accomplishment of the center within the shortest time possible.

The Premier during the inaugural ceremony of the center said, "We don't seek to cultivate the youth who only watch at a distance and adopt the world's industrial revolution, but practically engaged ones." How would you support the youth in this regard to develop skills and interest in the area?

We have passed four industrial revolutions being distant observers and envy of others' success. The first was the era of steam, by which vehicles started to move; then electric system utilization, by which mills can rotate; the third one is running activities using computers and the fourth are the cyber era.

Having passed all these industrial revolutions, both Africa and Ethiopia have been admirers, or onlookers not innovation owners as we have never come at the forefront to be pioneers for steam, electric or other decisive formations. Instead, we started enjoying these cutting-age discoveries after lagging seven to ten years behind others. However, Artificial Intelligence is almost new for all and we can use at all sectors and Ethiopia can use it directly since there is no prerequisite to hinder users, and there is no orientation for everyone 'you cannot move to that step unless you pass this one.'

For instance, if we think of telecom, it was the first 2G then 3G and 4G or 5G. Surprisingly, when others employ 4G and 5G, we are using 2G and 3G. This makes us a tail, simply being followers as factors hinder us to use 5G. Hence, if we teach machines, we can be equally benefited out of the technology. This is the advantage with which the technology provided us.

For instance, we are programming machines with local languages including Amharic, Afan Oromo, Tigrigna and Somali. Once, the machine deep learns the languages, it starts to respond to various orders accurately. Simply, our local languages would be learned by the machine and they transform to be international ones. This in turn helps all Ethiopian citizens all over the world work in local languages. Now people of the world say 'let's speak with our computers.' Even, no need of pressing buttons, rather simply opening the file name and sent to someone we would prefer and upload on Facebook, email or twitter etc. and orally talk.

AI is applied on various sectors especially the service sector. There are a number of problems that can be addressed using it being at home.

You have a vision of making AIC a center of excellence on research and development by 2022 E.C., ten years from now. Are there good opportunities for you to attain it within the shortest time possible?

Our preparation determines the time. We started today. If our pace keeps at the same rate, it will be possible to push each and every sector steps forward. There are many people thinking that it is not the right time to commence AI, some say, would substitute people and makes many out of game while others perceive it a luxury. However, AI acts on the contrary, it doubles and triples productivity. If things can be run in such a way, time couldn't be factor. It is applied in universities and a number of researchers are doing on it. If we can now effectively employ AI in many sectors, we can easily reach where other countries are.

Our beginning is leading towards that end. There are bottlenecks for the time being, but they can be well addressed as things are not as they were before. We can be direct actors rather than followers in such a promising trek.

If we collaboratively work with other concerned bodies, we will provide researchers with fertile ground and make a difference.

What are the pillars and critical sectors that can be cited as drivers of AI in Ethiopia?

The greatest pillar in this regard and the major cause for the establishment of the center is, though we have already joined the digital system, the data management. Datum is not well organized at every organization. Not only fails to be organized but also they are not digital. As a result, university searchers, scholars and other interested bodies have encountered a very serious challenge. Even if it is organized, institutions do not have a system to process the data for it is difficult to process the bulky data using small computers.

It requires large computers, indeed. Data centers can solve problems. The data processing in turn needs high-performance computers. The other is a network problem. The computers have to be networked. Second, data are scattered everywhere and they need to be amalgamated. Plus to this, there are researchers here and there. If these researchers could hardly come up with outcomes employing a well organized and networked data, they might be desperate. This center has to, even is doing, support these researchers with regard to financial, material and other requirements.

The other major thing, on which we have focused, is university-industry linkage. We have already started this passage with hospitals, financial sectors and some others. Yes, planned to be a hub for all addressing challenges such as lack of data, scattered data if available, network problem as it is costly and unaffordable single-handedly.

The linkage is created through well persuading companies and institutions about the significance of AI since no one is against their organization's change. They need to be well informed, persuaded and told the benefits and objectives of AI. Approach matters the most. If one tries to implement activities based on the policy and the mandate to do so, they can easily encounter challenges. When we started working with hospital, we approached the Ministry of Health. We presented to experts about the establishment of the center, its objectives, center's mandate and the way forward. After that many doctors showed keen interest to work with us and expressed readiness to push the center to a new level of success. In fact, AI is one of the branches of computer science. Earlier, it was thought that AI and other sectors are inseparable ones and even it was thought that AI doesn't have any association with health, agriculture and manufacturing.

AI now brings the domain expertise and computer science together. This makes things fostered well. When we talk about agriculture, the agriculture expert runs activities. AI creates play ground through teaching the machine. Even AAU, aAdama Science and ethnology, AASTU are willing and interested in working on the area.

The financial intelligence sector in this country is manually run. When we showed them the experience of other countries, they have become quite interested in joining the wisdom. So have the banks. The service sector is well coordinated and working with them. Myriads of bank services have to be known by customers not only through text and website but with voice, too. Through the use of AI, customers can run activities with no time limit and network related hurdles. The system gives service at any required time. This makes bank's customer size and satisfaction double.

No remarkable change has been witnessed so far though there are Artificial Intelligent Researches in our country either by public or private institutions. What is your say on this?

Of course, there are a number of reasons for the low level of research outcomes with regard to the sector. To mention but a few: every institution runs independently; lack of a well-organized data, which is the primary input for AI research and lack of a center for data storage; absence of computers, workstations and institutions that help researchers effectively conduct the research even with available data; lack of due attention to researches conducted concerning the area and financial constraints.

However, all these and the unmentioned bottlenecks are going to be well addressed if this center is consolidated and a combined effort of all is exerted.

Does it have a sound significance in fostering social benefit, good governance and democratization?

There is no sector AI sets aside. If it is used, all could be efficient. The justice sector has almost its engagements made AI-oriented. The sector's documents are redundant. Other countries have effectively employed AI for police, defense force, for instance. It helps judges make prompt decision as it hinders the biased intention of individuals regarding intimacy, affection or hatred. For instance, there is a technology called smart city. In this city, if your property is looted, AI shows you where it was taken and even car accident couldn't be obscured and traffic laws can be safely respected using AI. The technology is of paramount importance in fostering social wellbeing, good governance, and even democratization process.

What things have to be carried out to further beef up your budget?

Other countries run AI apportioning huge budget and working on it. As we all know, ours is limited. For the time being, the government prefers the center to be supported by other countries in due course of facilitating data centers. Hadn't it been the case of other countries notable and generous gesture in providing us with computers and data processors, we wouldn't have implemented with this speed and quality. They reduced procurement process and directly gave us as the budget was not from the government. Even they offered trainings on different issues. Since what we have undertaken with regard to AI was accepted well, we can potentially win the confidence of these counties and garner income well. The support is predominantly secured from the Middle East.

Can AI be incorporated in educational curriculum?

As far as educational curriculum is concerned, we have seen the experience of other countries. In some countries, a department is opened for AI. For example, if you go to Middle East, they set up Artificial Intelligence University. The research center embraces bodies from individual to a nation. So any researcher can work with us. Apart from universities and the already mentioned ministries, the center started relations with the ministry of transport. A number of sectors can be addressed when the capacity of the center is well built.

We are expected to empower experts in each sector to run their work efficiently and make a difference. If the innovation and prototype are once identified and proved effective, they can solve a range of problems in their respective sectors in particular and in their country in general.

Companies of other countries such as Amazon, Samsung and Apple are widely employing AI, and even the latter tripled its production using the technology with limited human intervention.

Some say the technology increases employees' layoffs. What is your reflection towards this end?

Yes, people believe in such a pessimist way. However, the technology (AI) turns otherwise. It is said that AI reduces human power, but it increases production via capacitating people. For instance, the mining sector is the highly susceptible to a number of damages and people are expected to take risk to be productive, but AI can help them increase production without being hurt. Even in the manufacturing sector, the potential challenges of human actors can be dramatically reduced.

For example, in health sector actors, it can't substitute the medical doctor or nurse instead increases their efficiency and helps them perform well and constantly promotes efficiency.

The youth are expected to be major actors in this regard. How could this be made real in the context of our country?

Human being by its very nature is eager to know and change themselves. So far, we have come across resistance. However, if our financial, health, agriculture, manufacturing sectors has brought about remarkable change, the public can be convinced and come to the forefront to support AI. Simply, the system itself attracts people if well channeled and inculcated in their minds. Especially the youth can be well coached and inspired to continue doing all what they can to bring about change.

There are now promising trends along this line and we are expected to continue working hard. For example, in the health sector, we started working on cancer, a swell mind gland, ranging from identifying strategies to providing patients with viable remedies. So, AI is used to provide patients with proper treatment within a short period. AI also gives early warnings for farmers when a herbal disease occurs, it gives signs to help them protect crops beforehand.

Do you presume that AI would be the next generations' means of currency earnings to Ethiopia? Tell us more about this.

Foreign currency can be categorized into two: Direct and indirect. If the way is paved, the youth can benefit much from AI without leaving overseas.

One can create or produce some sort of novelty and come up with verified outcomes; then they can directly sell it to anybody anywhere using AI. If we increase production of coffee, sesame and others for instance, we can potentially increase foreign currency. This is an indirect way of garnering foreign currency.

The sector demands huge financial base and immense budget, how would you bridge this gap?

First, the government allocated as the center has got a legal personality. Second, there are companies and institutions which have shown keen interests on supporting problem solving centers like this. These organizations are eager to provide us with support if outcome are proved effective and workable. We, as a center, for example presented four projects to international donors; we will win the confidence of many if we are successful and promptly run a multitude of activities.

Have you benchmarked other country's success and tried to follow footsteps?

Of course, we first researched the problems we have potentially encountered and identified which country or institution helps us effectively overcome problems. We have already started working with Germany Universities, with the U.S. and China. They have shown willingness to provide our professionals with training and other required aspects especially after we have received legal personality. Surprisingly, the institutions and countries even we have never thought of are ready and have shown increased interest to work with us.

A number of institutions, countries and citizens at home and abroad have shown a profound interest to work with the center. Scholars can help their country wherever they are since the system has been set up.

This is an Ethiopian institution, indeed. We have to get our country prospered together. Individuals and/or companies can come and work with us.

Though the center is at its infancy, it has been undertaking a number of promising activities. We have indeed stepped a promising journey and are working with the ministry of health, agriculture, manufacturing and others. We are also working to make our languages international communication tools. This is one of our pivotal objectives. Everyone can effectively communicate using these machine languages and address problems through speaking to people with the machine.

The machine is made smart as the server is being fed with data and then it is going to be well advanced. Teaching the machines and speak with them in voice immensely helps healthily perform activities.

For example, those who cannot read books, people who could hardly fill in bank forms to withdraw money and know their balance can benefit much from the AI technology via voice. Even people can get online medication and that can be conducted peaking in streamlined local languages to a foreigner solely speaking his own language. They do perform deeds more than a translator does.

What, do you think, needs to be done to make a difference in the area in particular and in various sectors at national level in general?

Artificial Intelligent Center is always eager to work with everybody ranging from individual experts to well renowned companies and institutions especially the youth.

As I stated earlier, this is Ethiopians home. If we work in collaboration, we can make the unthinkable possible and the unattainable easily touchable. Companies or organizations which have bottlenecks can contact and work with us to address a range of problems in due course of running activities. We have now commenced the big journey towards advancement employing state of the art technology. In doing so, it will be possible for us, along with a number of accompanies of course, to make a difference at national, continental and even international levels. What matters is consolidating cooperation and amalgamating synergy. We have to work from dawn to dusk relentlessly indeed to bring about the desired change in all aspects as we have proved that everything is possible.

We can address a number of problems and make a real difference using AI technology benchmarking other countrie's experience and following footsteps. For sure, the piledup socio-economic problems can be well dealt with if we work hard and exploit AI properly.



