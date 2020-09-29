Nigeria: Police Set Up Task Force, Enforce 2012 Lagos Traffic Rules

29 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command has directed all Area Commands in the state, to set up a special Task Force unit to enforce the 2012 Lagos State Traffic Rules which prohibits driving against traffic, riding motorcycles on restricted routes or illegal use of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes across the state.

The Task Force comprises the Police and other security agencies, to arrest violators for immediate prosecution.

At an emergency meeting on the enforcement order with the 14 Area Commanders and Heads of Department in the command, which took place at the Conference Room, State Headquarters, GRA Ikeja on Sunday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said the command will not compromise in the enforcement of traffic rules in the state.

The CP urged Lagosians to obey traffic rules as such will assist tremendously in managing the traffic situation in the state; while he charged all traffic management agencies to the task of due enforcement of the traffic rules (orders) in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

