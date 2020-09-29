Nigeria: We Have Treated Over 20,000 Petitions in 20 Years - ICPC Chairman

29 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offence Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that it has treated over 20,000 petitions since its establishment 20 years ago.

This is as the Commission's office in Osogbo presented prizes to Students who emerged among the best five in its National Essay competition to mark its 20th Anniversary.

Speaking during the presentation of prices at its Government Reservation Area office in Osogbo, the State Commissioner, Baba Alaro Shuaib, who spoke on behalf of the commission's Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, he said over 5000 of the petition were investigated while over 1000 cases were at different stages of trials in courts across the country.

During the same period, he added that assets worth billions of naira have been recovered, forfeited and restrained including cash, landed property and vehicles.

In its 2020 Ethics and Compliance Scorecard among the federal universities in Nigeria, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, emerged the fourth overall behind Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, University of Jos, Plateau State while the Federal University Akure, Info State emerged fifth.

Addressing the students he said, like the theme of the Essay, "Together Against Corruption", the Commissioner urged the prize winners to be an ambassador of the commission in tackling corruption in their respective schools.

"I urge you not to relent or stop at writing essays alone, you should be an anti-corruption vanguard, do not engage in any act of corruption because you will lead this country out of its present quagmire.

You should evangelise against corruption among your colleagues in school, community and even at home so that there would value rebirth among the youths in order to minimise corruption in the country", he said.

Olla Hadassah from the Federal Government Girls College, Omu-Aran, Kwara State emerged 3rd in the National Essay, while Oripeloye Favour of Ataoja Science School Osogbo emerged 3rd runner up in the senior category.

