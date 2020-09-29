Ethiopia: Attention Demanding Soil Pollution Repercussion

Environmental pollution pollutants that prevent an environment from providing the services and essentials that can be found in the environment, it is the release of soil.

Evidences suggest that the environment may be considered contaminated or damaged when these contaminants are damaging an area or when the area is mismanaged.

One type of pollution around the world or in Ethiopia is soil pollution. Experts also say that the problem has been largely ignored since old time up to now.

Soil and environmental pollution is anything that undermines the quality of the soil according to the definition of Proclamation 300/2009 E.C and can be caused by human activity and nature.

Delu Gedei, a soil pollution expert at the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission, said that it could be caused when using pesticides and herbicides.

Soil pollution works have started last year and the work has been done in four regions Amhara, Oromia, Tigray, and South to identify areas lying to soil pollution. In collaboration with the Institute for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the soil sampling laboratory is being tested, he said.

Furthermore, it is planned to prepare a roadmap in 2020/21 and work together to monitor and control at all regions to minimize the impact of it.

There are a number of standards set for the factories in the country to control soil pollution. He explained that those who are found to be working beyond the standard set are being aware. Regions are also being urged to work with relevant stakeholders Delu noted.

According to Delu, Soil pollution has not given as much attention as water and air pollution. There are no institutions that focus on this. Most soil pollution is caused by chemicals released in industrial areas. When these pollutants enter once into the soil, they reduce the productivity level of the area.

They also increase soil acidity and cause damage to the environment and it is pointed out that this can be harmful to human health.

The combination of outdoor and indoor particulate matter and ozone is a risk factor for many of the leading causes of death including heart disease, stroke, lower respiratory infections, lung cancer, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Particularly, air pollution is responsible for 5 million people's deaths each year. In the visualization world's population could have to see the number of deaths per year attributed to each risk factor.

Pollution prevention is not the work of the commission alone. It works integrated with various institutions, universities, research institutes, and the Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders.

He pointed out that, the relations established with India and different countries have been essential to gain experience. They say there is a plan to solve the same laboratory problem.

He also briefed that there is a shortage of educated manpower in the sector. Thus, stakeholders, and universities, as well as relevant agencies, need to pay attention to feed it.

Environmental Protection and Environmental Technology expert at the Forest and Climate Change Research Institute, Yalemsew Adela on his part said that it is still in its infancy in terms of research and development, leading to the development and reducing pollution.

Yalemsew also pointed out: "Pollution is considered as a luxury because we Ethiopians are still struggling to meet our basic needs. However, environmental work is not only a challenge of our country but also of the most developing countries."

According to Yalemsew, contamination of water, soil, air, or other organisms is when toxins or micro-organisms are found in excess amount or a great number to be found in nature so that they can harm humans or plants. And if it exceeds scientifically, it can be said contaminated.

For example, if the soil is sprayed with pesticides to produce vegetables and other products, the amount of pesticide spread in the soil is measured according to various international standards. If it is below the standard, it is environmental contamination, and the environmental contact can cause problems. But it is not environmental pollution.

It sticks to the soil in the water, plants, and animals and insects take it. When exposed to sunlight, the chemical can be transformed into something else. He explained that all of these processes can be said to be contaminated when there is a potentially harmful stockpile.

According to Yalemsew, there are many things that can contaminate the soil. He has mentioned for example that there is chemical called chromium from a tannery. And he pointed out that when a chemical is applied to different soils in different countries, the damage it causes varies according to the environment.

However, if one milligram of dioxin is found in the soil, it will kill more than 50 percent of all living things, and it will have the same effect wherever it is found.

Soil pollution is not in line with Ethiopian standards. It has not been processed yet. Soil research takes place in a variety of ways of soil acidity and soil fertility.

See what plants look like in the country, especially in the Akaki Kaliti area. There are fragmented studies on how much chromium is present in the tomatoes farm. Most of these studies do not indicate that the soil is contaminated, but that plants grown there contain more chemicals than they should have to.

Technical pollution signs indicate that soil pollution is coming. He said that when pesticides are sprayed on a field to control insects, 99.9 percent of the soil is exposed to pollution. Ten years later, the soil is in the country, looks like to be polluted in a great stock. All the experiences shared by the experts suggest that standards are important.

Yalemsew further said that other countries have come to the rescue after polluting the environment. He said: "we have a good opportunity for our country to learn from them." When environmental pollution arises, it is a sign for the community to act for sustainable development in the economy and the environment. "It would be a joke to say that community awareness and a serious economic crisis go hand in hand with environmental issues," he said.

He emphasized: "Don't leave your toilet on the river so as not to pollute the community." The level of awareness of the community towards pollution is a matter of concern.

He pointed out that the country has policies, regulations, guidelines and strategies. However, even in designing a city, they are concerned that they have not been able to learn anything from Addis Ababa and that there is no modern drainage system in place.

A scientific-led society is needed to reduce environmental pollution. Ethiopians are not yet free from traditional thinking. Indians say: "Without a scientific community, it would be pointless to do anything."

The environment is a community issue and everyone owns the issue. When there are opportunities, a professional can develop the necessary technologies and adapt the imported ones, he said.

He added the impact on the environment, soil, air, water, and the community will be studied and analyzed, and that a recommendation would be made to identify the problem and reduce it. Owners of factories, experts hired to conduct the study, and the licensing bodies are not doing their part. In the end, the factory is operational and environmental issues are common.

He emphasized that the media should play an important role in raising public awareness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three things must be done in environmental work. Understanding these include the tendency to use the knowledge gained and to avoid polluting the environment. Having these done, they can easily protect the commonwealth.

He recognized the health crisis is related to growing pollution in the area. "Thus, public awareness should continue to grow in terms of pollution-related issues."

According to the expert, the environmental protection law needs to be strictly monitored and the factories need to be monitored regularly. At the same time, if the law, order, and knowledge all go together, a favorable situation would be created.

"We have substandard environmental management system and most of the development works we are doing are harming the environment," Yalemsew said.

However, the level of soil pollution at the national level has not reached alarming levels. There are water and soil works along the Awash River.

According to the study, many of the nutrients in vegetables are high in chemicals and can be harmful if eaten.

Both experts said that the soil in the area where the soil is thought to be contaminated or in contact with the same soil in a safe place away from the factory is less likely to be contaminated.

Rivers in Ethiopia, especially in the Kaliti and Akaki areas, are known to be highly polluted. Plants in the contaminated soil used for irrigation or dry or liquid extract the polluted water as well as chemicals sprayed on farmland.

According to the experts, water pollution related to the factories' chemicals pollutes the soil in nearby fields. They said that growing vegetables in the soil is an indication of the presence of unwanted foreign substances in the soil.