Kenya: Congregational Worship Duration Limit Reviewed Upwards to 2 Hours

29 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The duration of religious worship services was Tuesday doubled to two hours, a day after government permitted faith institutions to allow a maximum of a third of their auditorium sitting capacity.

The reviewed guidelines released by President Uhuru Kenyatta during a national COVID-19 conference removed a maximum cap of 100 congregants per worship session.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals was also doubled from an earlier cap of 100.

While issuing further guidance on congregational worship, Interfaith Council Chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria however urged vulnerable persons and those aged above 65 to avoid religious gatherings.

“Let us all than God who has protected us and has been very gracious to us as a country. He who has saved us from a catastrophic calamity,” he said.

In the Phase II worship places reopening guidelines scheduled to kick in on October 2, Muheria also announced that group meetings and special service for youth and special groups will be allowed provided they follow the provided set protocols.

“We know how the last six months have been filled with fears, anxiety and sufferings. We however also celebrate the great sense of solidarity we all have experienced,” he said.

Muheria noted that whereas the fight against the virus in the country has largely been successfully, there was need to maintain adherence to COVID-19 to safeguard gains made so far.

“COVID-19 is not over, it is still with us and still a threat to our lives,” he said.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

