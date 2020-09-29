Kenya: Ruto Allies to Ditch Jubilee in Case House Is Dissolved

Deputy President William Ruto's allies have supported calls to dissolve Parliament, vowing not to defend their parliamentary seats on Jubilee Party's ticket.

They say if President Kenyatta were to heed Chief Justice David Maraga's advisory to dissolve Parliament over failure to enact the two-thirds gender rule, it would offer them an opportunity to defect to other parties.

Sources within the DP's circle on Monday told the Nation that The Service Party of former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Party of Reforms and Development associated with Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and the New Democrats linked to former Marakwet West MP David Sudi are possible alternative vehicles for Tangatanga allied MPs.

"If the President heeds to Maraga's advice and a by-election is called after 90 days, most of us in Ruto's camp will use Kiunjuri's party or the New Democrats because we can no longer withstand what we are being shown," said an MP.

Subsequent elections

Jubilee deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany declared he will lead other legislators in vying on a different party in subsequent elections, saying the aspirations of forming the ruling party have been lost.

Ms Kositany lamented that they have been humiliated in a party they have heavily invested in.

"I support the CJ because we have been mistreated in our Jubilee Party. If Parliament is dissolved, I will not defend my seat using it, and I am not alone in this...," said the Soy MP. "ODM is revamping, but they are helping wreck Jubilee as they build theirs. Let Parliament be dissolved but I cannot guarantee that Jubilee will remain the majority party if we go for re-election," he added.

Defend seat

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey said: "Some of us do not fear elections, we will be voted in by those who trusted us with these seats. If Parliament has to be dissolved, let it be from the President to MCAs so we institute a hustler government. Jubilee, which has been stifling democracy, will be forgotten."

"Jubilee is a party which doesn't follow the law. Why should we continue associating with it when there is an opportunity to quit...?" Posed Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said they want the President to dissolve Parliament so they can use the by-election to decamp from the ruling party.

Political analyst Javas Bigambo argued that the open declarations by the DP's allies that they would use a by-election to quit Jubilee is likely to continue isolating Dr Ruto.

"Such a move would leave Ruto a lonely man within Jubilee if at all his allies will vie on a new outfit and leave him in Jubilee as deputy leader. What is obvious to them is that their stay in Jubilee is no longer welcome, and they no longer have any effect on party matters. Whatever decision the President makes, it still leaves Ruto in the most uncomfortable situation."