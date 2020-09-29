Egypt: Chinese Envoy Hails Egyptian-Chinese Relations

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang hosted a reception via videoconference on Monday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, saying it is held virtually this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

During the reception, the Chinese diplomat said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent a cable of congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on this occasion, praising the level of the strategic relations between the two countries during the past years.

The diplomat paid tribute to cooperation between the two countries in fighting COVID-19 under the leaderships of the two presidents, pointing out that Beijing appreciates President Sisi's stances during the outbreak of the virus especially when he delegated Minister of Health Hala Zayed with shipments of medical supplies to China.

Ambassador Liao Liqiang said that the Chinese government sent four shipments of medical supplies to the Egyptian government to help it overcome the spread of the pathogen.

He said the two countries are partners in confronting the virus, referring to the six webinars which had been held by health experts from Egypt and China to exchange expertise on producing vaccines used in treating COVID-19 patients.

He said the Chinese companies operating in Egypt succeeded in carrying out important projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative as well as other projects in the New Administrative Capital and the electric train in the 10th of Ramadan City.

On the volume of Chinese direct investments in Egypt, he said such investments amounted to 71.68 million dollars in the first half of this year.