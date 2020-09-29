Kenya: Two Shot Dead in Baragoi Livestock Raid

Two people were shot dead and 16 cows stolen on Monday afternoon when bandits stormed Natiti Village in Baragoi, Samburu North Sub-County.

The two were attacked in an ambush by rustlers believed to be members of a rival neighbouring community as they looked after cattle at Natiti area.

Samburu North Sub-County Police Commandant Tom Makori told the Nation that the two died on the spot.

"The attackers ambushed and shot them before driving away 16 cows," said Mr Makori.

He said police were pursuing the suspects and that security had been beefed up in the area.

"We are vigilant and security operations are going on to make sure that peace prevails in the area. We are not going to relent until we apprehend the attackers. Police officers are on the ground," he added.

The sub-county police boss urged locals not to retaliate but give security officers time to pursue and arrest the culprits.

Rising insecurity

He appealed to members of the public to provide information that might lead to the arrest of the assailants.

Mr Makori urged people from different communities to co-exist peacefully with their neighbours to avoid conflicts.

He called on political leaders to join the war against insecurity by giving the necessary support to security officers. He also cautioned them against inciting communities.

"We will neutralise insecurity in Baragoi if leaders join hands and support police officers and avoid inciting communities against each other," he added.

Mr Makori warned youths and morans against engaging in criminal activities, saying that they will not be spared if found guilty.

It is still unclear what the government plans to do to handle the situation in Samburu North.

Insecurity has risen in Samburu North in recent days with warring communities launching retaliatory attacks whenever one of their members is killed.

Many families have been impoverished by decades-long tribal conflicts brought about by inter-communal livestock raids between the Samburu and Turkana in Suguta Valley.