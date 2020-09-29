Egypt: Azhar Seeks to Spread Right Image of Islam Globally

28 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said on Sunday Al-Azhar exerts tremendous efforts to spread the right image of Islam around the world.

During his meeting with Hungary's ambassador in Cairo, Tayyeb noted that Al-Azhar made significant strides with international regional institutions including the Vatican and World Council of Churches to cement peaceful existence and peace.

Meanwhile, the ambassador conveyed the Hungarian premier's greetings to the grand imam, saying his country is interested in upgrading levels of cooperation with Egypt.

He also lauded the grand imam's role in supporting global peace and spreading the real image of Islam.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.