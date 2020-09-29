Egypt: Azhar Seeks to Spread Right Image of Islam Globally

Al-Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb said on Sunday Al-Azhar exerts tremendous efforts to spread the right image of Islam around the world.

During his meeting with Hungary's ambassador in Cairo, Tayyeb noted that Al-Azhar made significant strides with international regional institutions including the Vatican and World Council of Churches to cement peaceful existence and peace.

Meanwhile, the ambassador conveyed the Hungarian premier's greetings to the grand imam, saying his country is interested in upgrading levels of cooperation with Egypt.

He also lauded the grand imam's role in supporting global peace and spreading the real image of Islam.