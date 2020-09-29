Egypt: Shoukry, Pompeo Affirm Depth of Strategic Relations

28 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo have affirmed the depth of strategic relations between the two countries.

Shoukry received on Sunday a phone call from Pompeo, where the two top diplomats reiterated a desire to boost strategic relations in different fields in a way that serves the interests of the two countries.

The two ministers emphasized that both Egypt and the US see eye to eye on a raft of regional and international issues, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

They discussed efforts being exerted to keep the ceasefire decision effective in Libya, in addition to tacking the Palestinian cause, the spokesman said.

He added that the two ministers stressed the need for continued coordination over issues of mutual concern in the coming period.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

